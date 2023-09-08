Villa Grove grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 19-12 win against Nokomis for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Villa Grove jumped in front of Nokomis 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Nokomis got within 13-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 26, Nokomis squared off with Arcola in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.