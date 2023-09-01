After jumping in front early, Arthur ALAH held off Villa Grove squad for a 43-35 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 21-8 lead over Villa Grove.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Villa Grove High School.

