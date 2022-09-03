Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop tops Nokomis 42-27

Playing with a winning hand, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop trumped Nokomis 42-27 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.
Last season, Nokomis and Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop faced off on August 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop. Click here for a recap
