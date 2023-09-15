Sullivan unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Argenta-Oreana 41-6 Friday on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The Redskins fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Nokomis.

