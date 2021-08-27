Streator survives taut tilt with East Peoria 14-12

Streator poked just enough holes in East Peoria's defense to garner a taut 14-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27. .

Defense dominated scoreless third and final quarters, helping Streator finish off East Peoria.

Streator kept a 14-12 intermission margin at East Peoria's expense.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.