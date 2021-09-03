Storm warning: Wheaton St. Francis unleashes full fury on Peoria 51-26

Yes, Wheaton St. Francis looked superb in beating Peoria, but no autographs please after its 51-26 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

The Spartans' edge showed as they carried a 37-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 17-14 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

