Storm warning: Ottawa Marquette unleashes full fury on Fisher 55-14

Yes, Ottawa Marquette looked superb in beating Fisher, but no autographs please after its 55-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 23.

Ottawa Marquette made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over Fisher after the first quarter.

Ottawa Marquette's offense struck to a 48-6 lead over Fisher at the intermission.

The Crusaders remained on top of the Bunnies through a scoreless third quarter.

