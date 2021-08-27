Storm warning: Lincoln leaves whiplash on Clinton 58-6

Lincoln left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 58-6 in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
Lincoln's offense took charge to a 51-0 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
