Storm warning: Jacksonville Routt Catholic rains down on Beardstown 49-6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Beardstown 49-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beardstown through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Beardstown and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on September 10, 2021 at Beardstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

