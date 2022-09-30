Storm warning: Eureka rains down on El Paso-Gridley 33-3

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka's river of points eventually washed away El Paso-Gridley in a 33-3 cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Eureka steamrolled in front of El Paso-Gridley 20-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a huge 26-3 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Eureka roared to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Eureka played in a 14-9 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Minonk Fieldcrest on September 16 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.

