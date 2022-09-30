Storm warning: Eureka rains down on El Paso-Gridley 33-3

Eureka's river of points eventually washed away El Paso-Gridley in a 33-3 cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Eureka steamrolled in front of El Paso-Gridley 20-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a huge 26-3 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Eureka roared to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

