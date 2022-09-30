Storm warning: Eureka rains down on El Paso-Gridley 33-3

Eureka's river of points eventually washed away El Paso-Gridley in a 33-3 cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
Eureka steamrolled in front of El Paso-Gridley 20-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Hornets opened a huge 26-3 gap over the Titans at halftime.
Eureka roared to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time El Paso-Gridley and Eureka played in a 14-9 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Minonk Fieldcrest on September 16 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.