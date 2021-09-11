 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Chicago Pritzker College Prep unleashes full fury on Chicago Foreman 28-6

  • 0

Chicago Pritzker College Prep swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Foreman 28-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago Pritzker College Prep squared up on Chicago Perspectives Charter in a football game . For more, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News