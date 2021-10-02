 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Chicago Phillips unleashes full fury on Chicago Whitney Young 38-6

Chicago Phillips offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Whitney Young with an all-around effort during this 38-6 victory on October 2 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

