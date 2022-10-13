Storm warning: Chicago Fenger unleashes full fury on Chicago Tilden 36-6

Chicago Fenger handled Chicago Tilden 36-6 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on October 13.
Recently on September 29, Chicago Tilden squared off with Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.