Storm warning: Chicago Brother Rice rains down on Chicago De La Salle 43-7

Chicago Brother Rice lit up the scoreboard on September 23 to propel past Chicago De La Salle for a 43-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup
The last time Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago De La Salle played in a 44-14 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago De La Salle took on Joliet Catholic on September 9 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap
