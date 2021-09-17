Storm warning: Carlinville leaves whiplash on Gillespie 42-7

Gillespie had no answers as Carlinville roared to a 42-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 17.
Recently on September 3 , Gillespie squared up on Greenville in a football game . Click here for a recap
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
