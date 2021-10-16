Storm warning: Camp Point Central leaves whiplash on Moweaqua Central A & M 44-14

Camp Point Central showered the scoreboard with points to drown Moweaqua Central A & M 44-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 16.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

Camp Point Central's offense jumped to a 24-14 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at halftime.

The Panthers' force showed as they carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

