Storm warning: Arcola unleashes full fury on Kansas Tri-County Coop 46-14

Arcola showed no mercy to Kansas Tri-County Coop, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The last time Arcola and Kansas Tri-County Coop played in a 49-13 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Arcola squared off with Braidwood Reed-Custer in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.