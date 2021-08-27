 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Metamora thwarts Peoria Notre Dame's quest 28-15

Metamora charged Peoria Notre Dame and collected a 28-15 victory in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Peoria Notre Dame took the lead 15-14 to start the fourth quarter.

Metamora's offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over Peoria Notre Dame at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

