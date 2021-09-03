Stopped cold: Kankakee thwarts Washington's quest 28-14

Kankakee charged Washington and collected a 28-14 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The first quarter gave Kankakee a 21-14 lead over Washington.
