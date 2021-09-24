Stopped cold: Effingham thwarts Taylorville's quest 27-7

 Skip to main content
Effingham put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylorville 27-7 during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Tornadoes.

The Flaming Hearts pulled ahead of the Tornadoes 20-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 27-7 tie.

In recent action on September 10, Taylorville faced off against Mattoon and Effingham took on Charleston on September 10 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

