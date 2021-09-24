Stopped cold: Effingham thwarts Taylorville's quest 27-7

Effingham put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylorville 27-7 during this Illinois football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Flaming Hearts registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Tornadoes.
The Flaming Hearts pulled ahead of the Tornadoes 20-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 27-7 tie.
In recent action on September 10, Taylorville faced off against Mattoon and Effingham took on Charleston on September 10 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.
