Stopped cold: Effingham thwarts Lincoln's quest 34-22

Riding a wave of production, Effingham dunked Lincoln 34-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Effingham and Lincoln were both scoreless.

Effingham's offense moved to a 21-8 lead over Lincoln at halftime.

The Flaming Hearts' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Lincoln took on Mt Zion on September 24 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

