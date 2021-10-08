Stopped cold: Effingham thwarts Lincoln's quest 34-22

Riding a wave of production, Effingham dunked Lincoln 34-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Effingham and Lincoln were both scoreless.
Effingham's offense moved to a 21-8 lead over Lincoln at halftime.
The Flaming Hearts' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Lincoln took on Mt Zion on September 24 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
