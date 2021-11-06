Stopped cold: Byron thwarts Lisle's quest 34-14

Stretched out and finally snapped, Byron put just enough pressure on Lisle to earn a 34-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense thundered to a 28-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Byron's rule showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

