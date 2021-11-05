 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Algonquin Jacobs thwarts Normal's quest 17-7

Playing with a winning hand, Algonquin Jacobs trumped Normal 17-7 in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Recently on October 22 , Normal squared up on Normal Community West in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Golden Eagles opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Ironmen through the first quarter.

Algonquin Jacobs' offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Normal at the intermission.

Algonquin Jacobs remained on top of Normal through a scoreless third quarter.

Conditioning showed as Algonquin Jacobs outscored Normal 3-0 in the final period.

