Stopped cold: Algonquin Jacobs thwarts Normal's quest 17-7

Playing with a winning hand, Algonquin Jacobs trumped Normal 17-7 in Illinois high school football on November 5.
The Golden Eagles opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Ironmen through the first quarter.
Algonquin Jacobs' offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Normal at the intermission.
Algonquin Jacobs remained on top of Normal through a scoreless third quarter.
Conditioning showed as Algonquin Jacobs outscored Normal 3-0 in the final period.
