Stop sign: Paxton-Buckley-Loda renders St. Joseph-Ogden's offense pointless 28-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Paxton-Buckley-Loda blank St. Joseph-Ogden 28-0 on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
The Panthers' offense moved to a 13-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
The Panthers' dominance showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
