Stop sign: Moweaqua Central A&M renders Macon Meridian's offense pointless 42-0

Moweaqua Central A&M's defense kept Macon Meridian under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 42-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 14-0 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Moweaqua Central A&M steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.