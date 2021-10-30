Stop sign: Fulton renders Chicago Al Raby's offense pointless 42-0

Fulton's defense throttled Chicago Al Raby, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
The first quarter gave the Steamers a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.
The Steamers' offense roared to a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The Steamers' authority showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
