Stop sign: Chicago Carver Military renders Chicago Vocational's offense pointless 28-0

Chicago Carver Military didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Chicago Vocational's attack in a virtuoso 28-0 performance for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.
Last season, Chicago Carver Military and Chicago Vocational faced off on October 8, 2021 at Chicago Carver Military Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.