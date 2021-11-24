Stockton collects skin-tight win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13

Stockton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 24.
The first quarter gave Stockton a 17-13 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
