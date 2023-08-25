Metamora grabbed a 28-17 victory at the expense of Sterling for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Metamora opened with an 8-3 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at intermission over the Redbirds.

Metamora broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Sterling.

Conditioning showed as the Redbirds outscored the Golden Warriors 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

