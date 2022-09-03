Stanford Olympia takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Pittsfield 51-12

Stanford Olympia took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Pittsfield early with a 51-12 verdict in Illinois high school football on September 2.

