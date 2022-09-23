Stanford Olympia scuffles before coming around to beat New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 34-15

Stanford Olympia fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op during a 34-15 decision on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op, as it began with a 15-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Stanford Olympia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-15 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

