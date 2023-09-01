Stanford Olympia handled Pittsfield 35-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Stanford Olympia a 7-6 lead over Pittsfield.

The Spartans registered a 22-14 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Stanford Olympia jumped to a 29-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Stanford Olympia and Pittsfield played in a 51-12 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

