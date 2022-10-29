Stanford Olympia catches fast wind, sails away from Benton 32-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast and furious, Stanford Olympia took charge from the start to knock back Benton and eventually earn a 32-21 decision in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Stanford Olympia drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Benton after the first quarter.

The Rangers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 26-14.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rangers closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

