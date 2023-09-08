St. Joseph-Ogden topped Fairbury Prairie Central 26-19 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 13-6 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

The Spartans fought to a 16-6 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Fairbury Prairie Central got within 19-13.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 55-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with Tolono Unity in a football game.

