St. Joseph-Ogden pushes over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34-20

St. Joseph-Ogden notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34-20 on October 21 in Illinois football.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 28-0 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Monticello on October 7 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
