St. Joseph-Ogden topped Tolono Unity 38-35 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-3 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Rockets with a 28-18 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

