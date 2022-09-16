St. Joseph-Ogden mauls Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in strong effort 41-14

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as St. Joseph-Ogden turned out the lights on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 41-14 on September 16 in Illinois football action.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden thundered to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

