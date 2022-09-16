 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

St. Joseph-Ogden mauls Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in strong effort 41-14

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as St. Joseph-Ogden turned out the lights on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 41-14 on September 16 in Illinois football action.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden thundered to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News