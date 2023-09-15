St. Joseph-Ogden scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 56-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 41-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

