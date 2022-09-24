 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Southeast spins away from trouble to top Springfield Lanphier 28-6

  • 0

Springfield Southeast dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 28-6 victory over Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game.

Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Springfield Southeast at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on September 9 , Springfield Southeast squared off with Jacksonville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News