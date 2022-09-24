Springfield Southeast spins away from trouble to top Springfield Lanphier 28-6

Springfield Southeast dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 28-6 victory over Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game.

Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Springfield Southeast at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

