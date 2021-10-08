 Skip to main content
Springfield shrugs off deficit to defeat Jacksonville 31-20

Springfield fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 31-20 win over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield Southeast in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 6-0 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Senators opened a modest 7-6 gap over the Crimsons at the intermission.

The Senators and the Crimsons were engaged in a narrow affair at 25-13 as the fourth quarter started.

