A swift early pace pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Normal University Friday 35-17 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-3 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Pioneers battled back to make it 15-9 at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.