Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Springfield Lanphier 66-6

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Lanphier from start to finish for a 66-6 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on September 30 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

