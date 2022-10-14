Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Springfield Lanphier 66-6

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Lanphier from start to finish for a 66-6 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on October 14 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on September 30 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
