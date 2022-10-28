Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stomped on Spring Valley Hall 55-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 28.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened an enormous 48-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

