A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Cyclones opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

