Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Rochester 56-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 56-42 win over Rochester during this Illinois football game.
The start wasn't the problem for Rochester, as it began with a 21-0 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.
Rochester jumped a thin margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The final quarter was decisive for the Cyclones, as they climbed out of a hole with a 56-42 scoring margin.
