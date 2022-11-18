 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Rochester 56-42

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 56-42 win over Rochester during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Rochester, as it began with a 21-0 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

Rochester jumped a thin margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Cyclones, as they climbed out of a hole with a 56-42 scoring margin.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester squared off with November 19, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on November 5, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Waterloo and Rochester took on Breese Central on November 5 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News