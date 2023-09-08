Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-10 win over Jacksonville for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Jacksonville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense charged in front for a 28-10 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal.

