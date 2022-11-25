Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin gives New Lenox Providence Catholic the business 44-20

New Lenox Providence Catholic had no answers as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin compiled a 44-20 victory on November 25 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 7-0 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic.
The Cyclones registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Celtics.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cyclones and the Celtics each scored in the final quarter.
