Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drums Springfield Southeast with resounding beat 56-12

It was a tough night for Springfield Southeast which was overmatched by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in this 56-12 verdict.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast played in a 59-7 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on October 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
