Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blitzes Columbia in convincing fashion 49-13

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Columbia 49-13 in Illinois high school football on October 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted to a 21-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's might showed as it carried a 35-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

