Springfield manhandles Springfield Lanphier 66-20

Springfield's river of points eventually washed away Springfield Lanphier in a 66-20 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois football game. .

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 6-6.

Springfield's control showed as it carried a 60-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Senators' offense stomped on to a 60-8 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Springfield drew first blood by forging a 58-8 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

